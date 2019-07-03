James "Jim" Richard Lindermuth, age 70, of Brookville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019. Jim was born on June 9, 1949 in Punxsutawney, PA. He was the son of the late Bernice (Dobson) Lindermuth and Richard Lindermuth. Jim was a 1967 graduate from Brookville Area High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army on May 7, 1968. During his time in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal and the Purple Heart. Jim proudly served our country for two years until he was honorably discharged on April 9, 1970. After the service he began working for Brockway Glass for a few years until he transferred to Owens Illinois where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 2004. On August 15, 1970 he married the love of his life, Sandra Diane (Schuckers) Lindermuth in Brookville, PA. Jim was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, White Oak Golf Course in Dayton, PA and the American Legion in Brookville, PA. His life outside of family and work consisted of golfing and hunting. Jim was a man that could make anyone laugh. His smile was infectious. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra D. Lindermuth; son; Jeffrey J. Lindermuth; and grandsons; Bailey J. Lindermuth and Brennan P. Lindermuth. He also leaves three brothers, Glenn (Dawn) Lindermuth of Florida, Paul (Pam) Lindermuth of Brookville and Barney (Kim) Lindermuth of Brookville; brother-in-law, Ronald (Trudy) Schukers of Nevada; daughter-in-law, Shawna Lindermuth and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Hetrick.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Roseville Independent Chapel, Ezra Fund.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. at McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd. 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Chateau d'Argy, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 3, 2019