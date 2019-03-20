James S. Gravener, age 90, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
|
Beloved husband of Betty A. (Schaaf) Gravener; father of Glenn L. (Coletta) Gravener, Gary J. (Debra) Gravener, and the late Elaine Ann Gravener; grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of the late Robert and Eugene Gravener.
Service and Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home, Inc (West View).
Jim had a love for cars and traveling.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 20, 2019