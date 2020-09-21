1/1
James T. White Sr.
1940 - 2020
James T. White, Sr., Age 79 of DuBois, PA died Friday, September 18, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital.

Born on October 9, 1940, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Eva L. (Naugle) White, Sr.

On April 25, 1958, he married his wife of 62 years Georgia M. (Rath) White. She survives.

With integrity and honor Jim served his country was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served for 22 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer Aviation Metalsmith.

After his retirement from the United States Navy, he worked at the DuBois Jefferson County Airport for over 20 years until his full retirement.

Jim enjoyed NASCAR racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers, bird watching, and riding his Cub Cadet lawn mower. Above all, he dearly loved his wife, children, & grandchildren.

He is survived by 3 children (Terri Christian & her husband Chris of DuBois, PA; Rick White & his wife Joelle of Clearfield, PA; and James White, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL) a sister (Patricia Deitch of Sykesville, PA) 8 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers (Robert M. White, Jr. and Daniel White).

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held.

Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
