James T. White, Sr., Age 79 of DuBois, PA died Friday, September 18, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital.
Born on October 9, 1940, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Eva L. (Naugle) White, Sr.
On April 25, 1958, he married his wife of 62 years Georgia M. (Rath) White. She survives.
With integrity and honor Jim served his country was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served for 22 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer Aviation Metalsmith.
After his retirement from the United States Navy, he worked at the DuBois Jefferson County Airport for over 20 years until his full retirement.
Jim enjoyed NASCAR racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers, bird watching, and riding his Cub Cadet lawn mower. Above all, he dearly loved his wife, children, & grandchildren.
He is survived by 3 children (Terri Christian & her husband Chris of DuBois, PA; Rick White & his wife Joelle of Clearfield, PA; and James White, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL) a sister (Patricia Deitch of Sykesville, PA) 8 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers (Robert M. White, Jr. and Daniel White).
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
