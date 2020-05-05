Jane A. Hibner
1927 - 2020
Jane A. Hibner, age 93, of DuBois, PA, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on April 2, 1927, in Oshkosk, WI, she was the daughter of the late Wallace & Ruth (Corns) Dixon.
On March 6, 1947, she married David L. Hibner. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2012.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, knitting and playing bridge.
Jane is survived by her children, David Hibner II and Candace Deible and her husband Gordon all of DuBois, Pa.; four grandchildren, Amy Sansom, Kelly Kuhl, Heather DeBower and David Hibner III; and five great-great grandchildren, Jack, Max, Bryson, Cole and David.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Wallace Dixon.
Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Monty Sayers officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or DuBois Public Library, 31 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
