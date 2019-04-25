Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc 107 W Main St Big Run , PA 15715 (814)-427-4358 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc 107 W Main St Big Run , PA 15715 View Map Service 4:00 PM Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc 107 W Main St Big Run , PA 15715 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church Sykesville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Ann Spak, 90, of Reynoldsville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born in Reynoldsville on November 08, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo Curtis and Mary Cathryn (Hetrick) Biggie.

On August 08, 1947 she married Nicholas Spak, they enjoyed forty-one years of marriage. He preceded her in death on January 08, 1989.

Jane was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville. She was a woman of great faith and devotion. She watched Mass and prayed the Rosary daily.

She worked at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria for over fifteen years, she also served at Jenks Hill Elementary School. She loved interacting with the children and coworkers. Jane loved to work, she always worked hard and took pride in getting things accomplished.

Her enjoyments were her family, she is quoted saying that she has had "a good life" and raised a nice family. She liked to go camping, watch the Steelers, the Pirates, and Penn State. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Cathryn Bailey and husband Kenneth of DuBois, Nickie Ann

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son in-law, Deborah and Donald Smelko, granddaughter Katelynn Smelko; sister, Rita Spack; brother, John D. Biggie.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 a Parastas service will be held at 4 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Vasyl Banyk officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.

Online condolences may be made at Jane Ann Spak, 90, of Reynoldsville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.She was born in Reynoldsville on November 08, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo Curtis and Mary Cathryn (Hetrick) Biggie.On August 08, 1947 she married Nicholas Spak, they enjoyed forty-one years of marriage. He preceded her in death on January 08, 1989.Jane was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville. She was a woman of great faith and devotion. She watched Mass and prayed the Rosary daily.She worked at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria for over fifteen years, she also served at Jenks Hill Elementary School. She loved interacting with the children and coworkers. Jane loved to work, she always worked hard and took pride in getting things accomplished.Her enjoyments were her family, she is quoted saying that she has had "a good life" and raised a nice family. She liked to go camping, watch the Steelers, the Pirates, and Penn State. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling.She is survived by five daughters, Mary Cathryn Bailey and husband Kenneth of DuBois, Nickie Ann Smith and husband Joseph of Davenport, Florida, Irene Rita Mennetti and husband Robert of Punxsutawney, Jane Ann Petrick and husband Michael of Punxsutawney and Ann Marie Burkett and husband Kevin of Reynoldsville; thirteen grandchildren, Melanie (Eric) Kiehlmeier of DuBois, Carrie Bailey of DuBois, Diane (Adam) Holzman of Oviedo, Florida, Doug Smith of Coraopolis, Bradley Smith of Davenport, Florida, Elizabeth (Doug) Mohney of DuBois, James Petrick of Punxsutawney, Nicholas (Sheena) Smelko of Delancey, Curtis (Josie) Smelko of Punxsutawney, Steven (Jessica) Smelko of Shippenville, Jordan Burkett and Josh Skaggs of DuBois, Jaelene (Emily) Burkett of Girard, OH; six great grandchildren, Samantha and Isabella Holzman, Logan and Caleigh Smelko, Arden and Mason Mohney; one brother, Leo J. Biggie of North Carolina; three sisters, Mary Margaret Young of Punxsutawney, Adda Meterko of Delancey and Kay Troutman of Punxsutawney.Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son in-law, Deborah and Donald Smelko, granddaughter Katelynn Smelko; sister, Rita Spack; brother, John D. Biggie.Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 a Parastas service will be held at 4 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Vasyl Banyk officiating.Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close