|
|
Janell Donna (Corp) Reay, aged 97, entered into eternal life on December 26, 2019. Janell, daughter of the late Alice K. (Rishell) Corp and James Walter Corp, lived in DuBois for over 94 years after graduating from DuBois High School in 1939. She went on to attend Mount Aloysius College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. She applied her business acumen as an associate at the Community Consumer Discount Company in DuBois and later became the First United Methodist Church financial secretary for more than 13 years. Janell married her High School sweetheart, James D, (Jim) Reay and remained married to him until his death in 1998.
Janell loved to be outdoors, was an avid gardener and was active in various aspects of her church and community. She and her husband traveled extensively for pleasure throughout the United States and abroad and shared residency in both Florida and Pennsylvania for more than 18 years. Also preceding her in death was her daughter-in-law, Ann Kovalak Reay and dear friend and companion, Lee Showers. Janell is survived by her three children, Kathy (Chuck) Morgante, Dan (Sandy) Reay, and Dr. Bill (Megan) Reay. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will not be held but a memorial service is being planned and will occur before her interment at the Arlington National Cemetery beside her beloved husband. Her smile will be missed but remembered.
Memorials may be made to Sonny Days Preschool, 100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.
Local arrangements are being handled by the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Online condolences may be made to www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019