Janet E. Braund, age 91, formerly of 111 East Ave., Ridgway, died Monday morning, June 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville following a brief illness. She was born August 2, 1927, in DuBois, daughter of the late William and Lucille (Dunn) Lobough. She married Donald E. Braund on April 15, 1949, he preceded her in death on August 13, 2007. She resided in Ridgway for 62 years and most recently in Brockway since 2012. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Church Women's Club, the Mother's Study Club, and the Village Improvement Association (VIA). She was an accomplished artist who donated her time with local organizations doing posters and banners. She was a 1945 graduate of DuBois High School and attended Penn State DuBois.

She is survived by one son, Ronald E. (Paula) Braund of Ridgway; two daughters, Saundra S. Braund of Brockway and Linda L. Wolfe of Brockway; two granddaughters, Lisa (Jason) Rittenhouse of Brockway and Diane Braund of Ridgway; one great-granddaughter, Alyssa Rittenhouse of Brockway; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harry Ritter and one sister, Jean Gearhart.

A Memorial Service for Janet E. Braund will be held at Thompson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Roger A. Peterson, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at Thompson Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.