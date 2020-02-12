|
Janet Marie (Alessi) Butson passed away, surrounded by friends and family, including her beloved dog Buffy, on February 10, 2020, in Orchard Manor, after a long battle with cancer.
Born on October 19, 1945, in DuBois Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Angelo and Mildred (Diehl) Alessi.
She graduated from Reynoldsville-Sykesville High School in 1963, and in recent years enjoyed attending the yearly Alumni dinners and spending time with her classmates.
Janet retired from Joy Cone Company on 12/12/12 at 12 noon, after many years of employment. Prior to moving to Hermitage, she was employed by Rockwell International, which was later acquired by Boeing International.
She was of Roman Catholic faith, and a member of the Church of the Good Sheperd parish in West Middlesex. Janet also enjoyed working in her large yard, spending time with friends and family and shopping.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Mervin J. "Jim" Butson, whom she married on August 15, 1975; her parents; and a sister, Karen Kuhn, previously of Reynoldsville, Pa. Surviving is her daughter, Tammy Angeletti, of Hermitage; a stepson, Russ Butson, of Big Run, Pa.; and a brother, Michael Alessi and his wife Sally, of Reynoldsville.
The family wants to thank the staff at Orchard Manor, UPMC Cancer Center in Farrell and UPMC Family Hospice. Special thanks to Dr. M. Courtney-Brooks, Dr. W. Spielvogel and Dr. Mary C. Daugherty.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Fr. Glenn Whitman officiating.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 12, 2020