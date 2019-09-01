|
|
Janet Marie Gilbert, age 56, of Amherst, NY, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, NY.
Born on October 6, 1962, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Hartzfeld) Gilbert. They survive.
Janet was employed by Southeast Works for 32 years.
She is survived by two brothers, Richard Gilbert and Ann Giuseppetti of Amherst, NY and Jeffrey Gilbert and his wife Jennifer of Getzville, NY; two sisters, Brenda Burow and her husband David of Getzville, NY and Sally Guiliani and her husband Stephen of Ransomville, NY; and sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Southeast Works, 181 Lincoln Street, Depew, NY 14043.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 1, 2019