Janet Marie Hoskavich, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on Feb. 4, 1950, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Harry "Gitch" Hoskavich and Dorothy (Baloniak) Hoskavich Navarra. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives and lives in DuBois, PA.
Janet retired from Riverside Bi-Lo on Main Street in DuBois, PA after many years of service.
She was a member of Tri County Church, where she was always active in church affairs. She loved her community and going for neighborhood walks, stopping to talk with people along the way. Above all, Janet was devoted to God, her family and friends.
Janet is survived by one daughter, Aimee Colberg and her husband, Kurt, of DuBois; one brother, Gary Hoskavich and his wife, Liz, of DuBois; two sisters: Linda Beer and her husband, Bill, of Greensburg, PA and Theresa Stoey of DuBois; four grandchildren: Abigail, Timothy, Ira and Elise; two aunts and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carrie Lynn Graham, and her stepfather, P.J. Navarra.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to a in the DuBois area.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2020