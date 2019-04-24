Janet Y. Yale, age 81, of Yale Drive, Brockport, PA, died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at her residence.
Born on November 10, 1937, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Elizabeth Peterson Snedden. On January 7, 1956 she was married to Lyle Yale and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2014. Retired, Janet had been employed as a packer at Brockway Glass for 30 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles and taking care of her dog Coco.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet (Felix) Nashadka of Brockport; a son, Billy Joe (Donna) Yale, also of Brockport; two grandsons, Toby (Nicole) Nashadka of St. Marys, PA, Matt Nashadka, also of Brockport; two step grandchildren, David and Pamela; and three step great-grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Savannah.
There will be no public visitation and all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Mountain Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 or the Fox Twp. Lioness Club.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., Brockway, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 24, 2019