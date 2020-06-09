Janice LaVerne (Hartzfeld) Conklin, 92. Passed away, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home.
Born on August 20, 1927, in Luthersburg, PA, the 7th of 8 children of the late Joseph H. and Isma (Reitzel) Hartzfeld, Janice was born at home on the family farm, as were all of her siblings.
Janice grew up on the family farm and graduated from Brady Township High School in Luthersburg in 1945, and attended Indiana State College. She cut short her career in nursing to become a wife and mother in 1947, and took up residence with her husband in Clearfield. Janice later worked many places, notable among them Kent Sportswear, John E. Jury Contracting, and secretary to Bill Hand (Hand Real Estate), tirelessly providing for and caring for her growing family. In later years, she belonged to the Clearfield Free Methodist Church, and worked tirelessly for the Church and their many programs to help the less fortunate in the community.
The model grandmother, our "Eveready Bunny" was always anxious and willing to spend time with her grandchildren, or take on responsibilities and requests from her Church, whether it meant making cookies, cakes, or pies with and for the grandchildren, or kettles full of vegetable soup for Church functions. Her cHOCOlate cake, home-canned goods and homemade jellies were legend and doled out generously among family and friends, until she finally had to stop making them at 75 years of age. But the cHOCOlate cakes went on until the end.
Janice was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John Richard ("Dick"); Brothers Ralph, Lyle, Bryce, Lynn, Gordon, and John; and sister May (Swope).
She is survived and sadly missed by her children Richard (Michael), Terry, Larry (Carol), Joyce (Leonard "Buck") Hubler, and Shannon (Dave) Hull; grandchildren Faith, Caleb, DJ, April (Gary), Scott(Ken), and Jeff (Katie); six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a great number of cousins, nieces, and nephews of several generations.
Services and Interment will be private. Interment will be in Mt. Joy Cemetery.
The family will plan a Memorial Service for later in the year.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the John and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.