Janis Clare Shaffer


1952 - 2020
Janis Clare Shaffer Obituary
Janis Clare Shaffer, 66, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Penn Highlands Healthcare after a short illness. She was born December 20, 1953, in DuBois, daughter of the late Clarence and Emma (Dixon) Duttry. She was married to Rev. Raymond Shaffer.
In addition to her husband, Janis is also survived by a son, Lynn Raymond Shaffer of Reynoldsville and a daughter, Kristi Lynn (David) Keller of Weedville, two sisters, Judy Slack of Sabula, Cecelia Malluzzo of Indianapolis, IN, two brothers, Doyle (Norma) Duttry of Tipton and Richard (Fawn) Duttry of Sabula, five grandchildren, Wyatt Manahan of DuBois, Jakeb Manahan of Weedville, Megan Shaffer of Sykesville, Dustin Shaffer and Allison Shaffer both of Reynoldsville and three great-grandchildren, Marlee Feldman, Christina Manahan and Silvia Huntington.
Janis was a graduate of DAHS and was retail cashier most of her life. She loved being with family, crocheting and reading the Bible. Janis was a member of the Penfield and Reynoldsville Free Methodist Church.
Janis is also preceded in death by three brothers, Randy, Raymond and Kevin Duttry.
Private services will be held on Saturday, at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois with Rev. Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in DuBois. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
