Janis E. (White) Cook, 85, of Clarington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October, 20, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1934, to the late Abraham Cory and Eileen B. (Varley) White. Janis was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dalph O. Cook. Janis retired from Brookville Glove Factory and was a member of Eastern Star and an active member of the Brookvile Church of Latter Day Saints. Janis enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and various crafting activities. She was an avid Steelers and Iowa Hawkeye football fan, and in her pursuit of the study of genealogy. Janis had many friends and was active on various social media arenas. Jains will be missed by her family and friends.
Janis is survived by her two children, Cynthia (Michael) Showers, Arthur (Alia) Cook; and three grandchildren, Cody Showers, Skyler Showers, and Barbara Cook.
In addition to her husband and parents, Janis is preceded in passing by her two brothers, Ronald White and Richard White.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Relief Society of the Brookville branch of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville PA, 15825.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 25, 2019