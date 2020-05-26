Jason F. Faust
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason F. Faust, age 63, of Brockway passed away May 21, 2020, at UPMC Altoona surrounded by love from his family near and afar.

Born Jan. 13, 1957, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Helen (Don) Pasi of Brockway and the late Fred (Janice) Faust of Thompsontown.

He was a 1975 graduate of Brockway Area High School and went on to work at the Brockway Clay Plant and later at Owens Brockway Glass with 37 years of service.

Jason loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and loved his cats. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing when his health allowed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Ritter Faust, and a son Jason "Sonny" Faust, who passed away in 2017.

He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Beaver and Freda Faust, and maternal grandparents, Henry and Esther Shelley of Thompsontown.

In addition to his mother, stepmother and stepfather, he is also survived by his children: Rebecca Faust, Pueblo, Colorado; Kristin (John) Faust, Ridgway; Zachary (Ashley) Faust, Brockway; and several grandchildren and brothers: Jeffrey (Teresa) Brockport; Joel (Karen) Brockway; Gino (Anne) Pasi of Dayton, Ohio; and sister, Dana (Mike) Boschini, Brockway.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved