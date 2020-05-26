Jason F. Faust, age 63, of Brockway passed away May 21, 2020, at UPMC Altoona surrounded by love from his family near and afar.
Born Jan. 13, 1957, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Helen (Don) Pasi of Brockway and the late Fred (Janice) Faust of Thompsontown.
He was a 1975 graduate of Brockway Area High School and went on to work at the Brockway Clay Plant and later at Owens Brockway Glass with 37 years of service.
Jason loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and loved his cats. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing when his health allowed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Ritter Faust, and a son Jason "Sonny" Faust, who passed away in 2017.
He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Beaver and Freda Faust, and maternal grandparents, Henry and Esther Shelley of Thompsontown.
In addition to his mother, stepmother and stepfather, he is also survived by his children: Rebecca Faust, Pueblo, Colorado; Kristin (John) Faust, Ridgway; Zachary (Ashley) Faust, Brockway; and several grandchildren and brothers: Jeffrey (Teresa) Brockport; Joel (Karen) Brockway; Gino (Anne) Pasi of Dayton, Ohio; and sister, Dana (Mike) Boschini, Brockway.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 26, 2020.