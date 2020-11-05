Jean M. Matsko, 68, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on September 6, 1952 in Philipsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late William & Betty Delansky.
She made her home with Howard Claypool and he preceded her in death.
Jean was a registered nurse, working her entire career at Penn Highlands Hospital / DuBois Regional Medical Center. She worked many years in the Intensive Care Unit as well as a supervisor on the second floor. She retired in 2017 and after a very short retirement, went back to work at Penn Highlands as an instructor for new nursing students.
She is survived by her close friend (Jan Robertson Luther of DuBois, PA), her godchildren; (Julie Kautz of Bellefonte, PA, Joshua Robertson of New Haven, CT and Becky Robertson of DuBois, PA) and grand godchild (Lila Kautz).
There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
