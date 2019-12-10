|
Jean Marie Marshall, 81, a resident of Christ the King Manor and previously Treasure Lake and Clearfield, died December 4, 2019.
She was born March 7, 1938, at the home of her grandparents in Byrnedale; the first child of Willliam J. and Lena E (Pirazzi) McCluskey.
Jean graduated from Bennett's Valley High School, Weedville, Pa., in 1956 and married Roger E. Marshall in 1960.
Her first employment was with Sylvania in Emporium, Pa., she then pursued her passion of sewing and crafts working in several retail stores; J.C. Penney, K-Mart and Wal-Mart. She joined the Clearfield Wal-Mart Super Center in 1994 and retired from the DuBois Wal-Mart in 2007.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Sheri M. (Merrill) Keen of Cypress, Texas; two grandsons, Brendan A. Keen of Cypress, Texas and Jeremy N. Keen of Houston, Texas; also a great-grandson, Braysen A. Keen of Cypress, Texas.
Her surviving siblings are Bernadine M. (Douglas) Micale of Byrnedale, Carol A. (Rexford) Woodring of Benezette and Donald J. (Maryann) McCluskey of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by two brothers, William J. McCluskey and Paul Richard McCluskey.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public service.
If one wishes to make a memorial contribution, we would suggest Christ the King Manor, PO Box 448, DuBois, PA 15801.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge or arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 10, 2019