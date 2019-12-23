Home

T Michael Feller Memorial Home
817 W 15Th St
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 684-4400
Jean R. Thompson


1929 - 2019
Jean R. Thompson Obituary
Jean R. Thompson, 90, of Brookville, died Thursday December 19, 2019, at Graystone Manor at Bellemeade.
She was born May 11, 1929, in New Haven, CT, a daughter of David and Frances (Smith) Rausch. On February 23, 1952 in New Haven, CT she married Theo A. "Ted" Thompson. He died May 10, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Thompson of Hollidaysburg, threes sons; Douglas and wife Annabel of Herriman, Utah, Kenneth and wife Kathleen of Tuckahoe, New Jersey, Richard and wife Laurie of Greeneville, Tennessee, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister Ruth Reilly and a brother David Rausch.
Mrs. Thompson attended Syracuse University and then worked at the Yale Library as a secretary where she met her husband, Ted, of 67 years.
Jean loved her family and enjoyed reading, knitting, cross stitch, tending her African violets and Dove chocolate.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Feller Memorial Home, Tyrone, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Thompson's memory to the library of your choice.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 23, 2019
