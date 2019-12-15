|
Jeannine Y. Donahue, of Brady Township, departed this Earthly Realm from her home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Jeannine was born on May 9, 1929, the daughter of Leonard Kessler and Isabell Swanson Kessler. She was raised on the Kessler family farm near CM Junction and graduated from Sandy High School in 1947. She was married to George C. Williams, Jr., of Iselin Heights, who preceded her in death in 1975. Her second husband, James Donahue, of Brady Township, died in 2015. Both men were World War Two combat veterans. Jeannine is survived by her daughter, Gayle Williams (Jeffrey) Damus, of St. Augustine, FL and their children, Benjamin James and Isabella Irene Damus, and by her son Gene Alan Williams of Luthersburg. Her surviving sisters are Charlotte Kessler of DuBois and Sandra Kessler (Raymond) Serafini of Brockway. Her brother, Harry "Buck" Kessler and his wife Pauline "Pean" of Erie both preceded her in death. Jeannine is also survived by her nephew, who was like a son to her, Ray (Lori) Serafini Jr.
Jeannine worked for B.F. Goodrich in DuBois, and for many years at Brockway Glass. She was also a seamstress and dressmaker, making alterations on wedding gowns for Tamler's Store in DuBois as well as creating clothes of her own design. She was a baker and candy-maker, and made the first multi-tiered wedding cake with a chocolate fountain in this area. She also conducted cake and candy making classes at Jeff Tech. Jeannine was a founding member of the Brady Township Park & Recreation Committee, a Bible School teacher and Luther League Advisor for St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Luthersburg. She also ran a Craft Club for area youth and still received cards with photos of ornaments that her students still have on their Christmas trees, and from others who still have ornaments she made for them. In 1995 she retired from Stanley Home Products as a Sales Manager.
Jeannine has always provided unwavering support in the endeavors of her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. Everyone who knew her can recall how she helped and encouraged them. Jeannine Donahue will definitely be missed.
Final arrangements for Jeannine Donahue are through the Adamson Funeral Chapel, DuBois with memorial services to be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be sent to Gateway Humane Society, Inc., PO Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or directly to the family.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 15, 2019