Jeff "Shaker" Smith
1955 - 2020
Jeff "Shaker" Smith, 64, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, of natural causes near Mechanicsburg, PA.

He was born on December 16, 1955, to the late Ray and Doris (Hamler) Smith in Roseville, PA.

He attended and graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School. He was a laborer under Local Union 910 for many years. He was a member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles #983 and the Brookville Firemen's Club. Shaker was a well-known and well-liked man who appreciated social activities like skiing. He loved riding his Harley and more recently, competing in motocross events, and this year was on track to place in the top five in the state. He also enjoyed woodworking and had a special place in his heart for his dogs.

He is survived by two sons, Justin Smith and Austin Smith; and their mother, Pat Long; one brother, Benjy (Autumn) Smith; and one niece, Chloe Smith.

He was preceded in passing by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 31, 2020.
