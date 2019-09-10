|
|
Jeffrey A. Morris, 45, Cherry Tree, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his home.
Born Oct. 18, 1973, in Elgin, Illinois, he was the son of Rose (Galentine) Morris and the late Rodrick D. Morris.
On Aug. 1, 2014, he married Vera Mae Keith in Hastings, Pa. She survives.
Jeffrey was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother and wife, Jeffrey is survived by two children, Rebecca Cain, Emporium, Pa., and Eric Junod, Mahaffey, Pa.; four grandchildren: Macy Heindl, Richard Heindl IV, Xander Bowes, and Trinity Bowes; five siblings: Rod (Connie) Gearhart, Brookville, Carrie Stevens, DuBois, Lindsay McClure, Luthersburg, Mary Maines, DuBois, and Darryl Morris, Hazelton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, grandson, Rylan Jayce Heindl, sister, Debbie A. Galentine, brother, James R. Morris, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc., DuBois. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel with Rev. Charles Lee officiating. Interment will be in Luthersburg-Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc., 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 to help defer the cost of funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 10, 2019