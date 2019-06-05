Jeffrey Allen Knapp, age 51, of Knox Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1967 in Brookville, PA. Jeff was the son of Alton Lloyd Knapp and the late Lottie V. (Allshouse) Knapp.
Throughout his life, Jeff worked various jobs including construction, substitute teaching and working in the maintenance department at the Brookville Hospital. He was a member of Ramsaytown United Methodist Church and also attended churches in the surrounding communities.
Jeff had a heart for serving others and he displayed it in his actions. He was quick to donate his time to lend a helping hand for projects, assisting the elderly, helping at the local food bank, or to anyone in a time of need. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, watching football, Christian music, reading, spending time with family and friends, and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
Jeff loved God, others, and having fun. He had a friendly personality, willing hands, and a generous heart.
He is survived by his father, Alton Lloyd Knapp; siblings, Judy (Don) Zellonis, Tammy (Jerry) Bullers and Terry (Sandy) Knapp. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; good friend, Emmy Gustafson and his two dogs, Gage and Franklin.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lottie V. (Allshouse) Knapp; niece, Kayla Bullers and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd., beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at Ramsaytown Methodist Cemetery, Knox Twp. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on June 5, 2019