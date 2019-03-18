Jeffrey L. Shively, age 61, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey L. Shively.
Born on June 12, 1957, in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of Max Shively and Shirley L. Kirk (Shively) Erickson. His father preceded him in death. His mother survives and lives in DuBois, PA.
Jeffrey was a self-employed carpenter.
He loved the outdoors, the ocean and water sports.
He is survived by two brothers, Scott Shively of DuBois, PA and Chris Shively of Fort Lauderdale, FL.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with the Reverend Dr.Robert Kirby officiating.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 18, 2019