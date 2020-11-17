Jeffrey L. Simbeck, age 60 of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.
Born on January 19, 1960 in DuBois, PA. He was the son of the late Leonard Simbeck and Nina (Shaffer) Simbeck. His mother survives and lives in DuBois.
On June 7, 1980 he married his wife of 40 years, Janet (Mooney) Simbeck. She survives.
Jeff was the manager at the Sandy Hose Company #1 Fireman's Club for many years and prior to that he was the manager of the Sunoco Service Station in DuBois.
He was a member of the Sandy Club, the Polish Citizens Club, the Olympic Athletic Club and the Independent Political Social Club.
Jeff is survived by his children; (Jennifer Geer & her husband Tony of DuBois, PA, Jessica Stafford & her husband James of Reynoldsville, PA and Jamie Simbeck & her partner David Figley also of DuBois, PA), 5 sisters; (Karen Stottish, Judith Jordon, Connie Murray, Lisa Harvey and Holly LaBenne) and 5 grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM from the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Greg Sands officiating. Social distancing requirements will be followed and mask will be required.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice and/or Hahne Cancer Center both at 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.