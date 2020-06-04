Jeffrey Lynn Spearly, 61, of Boalsburg, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, unexpectedly.
Born July 11, 1958, in Bellefonte, he was the son of Grove and the late Edna Gales Spearly. On Nov. 28, 1987, he married Janet Rusonis of DuBois, who survives.
In addition to his wife and father, Jeff is survived by a daughter, Katherine Lynn Spearly of Boalsburg; two siblings, John Lloyd Spearly and his wife, Lauren Lykens Spearly of State College, Jacqueline Louise Spearly and her partner Attila Puskar of Spinnerstown, and a sister-in-law, Diane Hawk Spearly of State College. He was preceded in death by an infant son, David James Spearly and a brother, James Luther Spearly.
Jeff was a State High alum class of 1977 and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with degrees in accounting, vocational industrial education, and a PhD in workforce education and development. He served as the Senior Director of Learning and Development for Penn State Executive Programs until his retirement in 2018 after 36 years with the university.
An avid golfer, he was a member of the Centre Hills Country Club, Penn State Quarterback Club, and the Nittany Lion Club. He was also a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association, served as a faculty advisor for the Penn State Women's Golf team, and was a Penn State Basketball Booster.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. We will be observing social distancing practices.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the Penn State Blue Band, 101 O. Richard Bundy Blue Band Building, University Park, PA 16802 (make checks payable to Penn State University and put "Jeffrey Spearly Memorial" in the memo line) or the Penn State Women's Golf Team by visiting nittanylionclub.com and selecting "Make a Gift".
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 4, 2020.