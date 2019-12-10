|
|
Jennifer Koloskee, age 62, of DuBois, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, after an extended illness.
Born on July 26, 1957, in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George and Mabel (Isenberg) Koloskee.
Jennifer was a homemaker and always enjoyed living in DuBois. She enjoyed her friends and loved animals, especially her two cats, Emmy and Junior.
She is survived by two brothers, Ron Koloskee of DuBois, Pa., and Dave Koloskee and his wife Thelma of Columbiana, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé Fred.
There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 10, 2019