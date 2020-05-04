Jennifer N. Vionito, age 25, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born on October 5, 1994, in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of Timothy Vionito of Brunswick, N.J., and Jean Ann Hicks Vionito of DuBois, Pa.
She was a DuBois Area High School graduate, Class of 2013.
Jennifer is survived by two sons, Levi A. Kimberling and Dominick G. Vionito; two brothers, Andrew McConnell of East Windsor, N.J. and Joseph Vionito of Apex, N.C.; her paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather.
Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 4, 2020.