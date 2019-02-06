Jerold E. "Jerry" Jones, age 77, of 201 Oak Street, Johnsonburg, died in the early morning of February 5, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, following a brief illness.
He was born on August 1, 1941, in Ridgway, PA, a son of the late Darrell and Betty Steudler Jones. He was married to Karen J. Lehman on August 4, 1966, in Leeper, PA. She died November 12, 2003.
He was a Vietnam era Army veteran serving overseas in Germany as a PFC with Co B 1st BN 39th Infantry USARSEVEN. He was designated as an Expert Rifleman with the Light Weapons Infantry.
He is survived by four children: Mark and Dr. Beth Jones of DuBois, PA, Tracie, Mrs. Roger Pretak of Wilcox, PA, Kip Jones and his wife Carol of DuBois, PA and Katrina Jones and her fiance Tom Lochrane of Gerry, NY; six grandchildren: Roxanne, Mrs. Shawn Adamson, Casey Jones, Bailey Pretak, Jesse Jones and his wife Melanie, Kip Jones and his wife Marlee and Jordyn Jones; six great-grandchildren: Audri Berquist, Leyna Witherspoon and Caleb, Brayden, Jacob and Grayson Jones; and siblings Wesley Jones and his wife Liz of Dover, DE and Garnet Berger of Johnsonburg. He is also survived by a special friend, Cheri O'Mara.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, Pa on Saturday morning, Feb. 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Close friends and family are invited to attend a private family funeral service to be held on Saturday February 9, 2018, following the visitation.
Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to FIRST at 2616 N. Broad St., Colmar, PA 18915 or www.FIRSTskinfoundation.org or to Disabled American Veterans or DAV at 1-855-619 HERO or at secure.dav.org/donate
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 6, 2019