Jerome G. "Jerry" Ribet, 71, of Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville, PA died August 2, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness. A son of the late George and Theresa (Filiano) Ribet he was born on October 6, 1947 in Port Jefferson, NY.
Jerry was raised in New York, graduated High School in Stockton, CA and entered the Army in Fort Lewis, WA. In the Army he served as a Drill Sergeant for almost two years and remained in the Reserves for another four years. After the military he worked in insurance and automobile sales in California for thirty years.
While in California, Jerry met his companion of thirty five years and Bennetts Valley native Marlene Berasi. After coming to Weedville with Marlene, Jerry has come to know a large extended family in the Bennetts Valley Area.
Jerry was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, a recent Commander of the Bennetts Valley Legion Post 978 and an avid athlete. He enjoyed biking, weight-lifting, fishing, boating, photography and coin collecting. He was an avid reader of military literature and a master scuba diver.
Along with his long-time companion, Marlene Berasi of Weedville, Jerry is survived by four children: Jerome, George, and Anthony Ribet of California and Dina Ribet of Texas; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Gilbert Ribet of Nebraska and a sister Denise Reyes of California.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson, David.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
A Mass of Christian Burials will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA by Father Mark Mastrian.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley Legion Post 978 Honor Guard.
Interment will take place in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 5, 2019