Jessie L. Patchell, age 87 of Reynoldsville, PA died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born on May 28, 1933 in Sabula, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merritt C. and Susie (Spicher) Bundy.
On June 23, 1957 she married her husband of 63 years, Donald L. Patchell. He survives.
Jessie met her husband Don while working at Brockway Glass. While raising her children, she was a homemaker and then worked in the cafeteria of the DuBois Area School District for 21 years.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She enjoyed family camping, picnics and traveling. Jessie was well known for her homemade noodles at family gatherings. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Jessie is survived by her children; (Dr. Donald A. Patchell and his wife Dr. Heidi Dobish of Sheperdstown, WV and Cynthia Gearhart and her husband Chris of Russellville, AR), 1 brother;(Allen Bundy and his wife Bernice of DuBois, PA), and 5 grandchildren; (Joseph, Alix and Joshua Gearhart and Mabel and Max Patchell) and 1 great grandson (Elijah Gearhart).
She was preceded in death by an infant son (Marc L. Patchell), 3 brothers; (Cecil, Wesley and Lewis Bundy) and 3 sisters; (Mabel Carlson, Mary Jane Showers and Loretta Granger).
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6PM – 8PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30AM from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.