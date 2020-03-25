|
Joan M. Cavalier, age 91, of Brockway, Pa., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
Born on February 3, 1929, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William D. and Velma (Fitzpatrick) Reed.
She was a 1946 graduate of St. Catherine of Siena School.
On June 12, 1947, she married Andrew W. Cavalier. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2008.
Joan worked for the weekly newspaper the Brockway Record and wrote a well-read column entitled "Joan's Jots and Thoughts". After retiring from the Brockway Record, she began working for Network Realty Services as Secretary/General Manager.
She had a passion for bingo, cards, the casinos and the Pittsburgh Steelers, proudly displaying their flag and waving her "Terrible Towel" on game day. She was a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society, The Older American Center and Christ the King Manor Auxiliary. She was Past President, Treasurer and a member of the Parson-Marnati Post 95 American Legion Auxiliary.
Joan is survived by her children, Diane Steffy and her husband David of Newport Beach, Calif., William Cavalier and his wife Marsha of Brockway, Pa., and Karen Cavalier of Brockway, Pa.; one granddaughter, Amy Pollok of Silver Spring, Md.; three great-granddaughters; and one sister, Marjorie Muth of Youngstown, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by one brother, William D. Reed, Jr.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Leo Gallina officiating.
A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, 1135 Hewitt Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 25, 2020