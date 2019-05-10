Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Marshall of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on May 3, 2019. She was born in Mankato, Minnesota on July 31, 1932 to Harold and Hattie Pixley. Joan graduated from Mankato High School and Mankato State College. She began teaching in Coon Rapids, Minnesota but decided to head for warm winter country. She then taught in Phoenix, Arizona where she met Neil Marshall. They decided to go to Pennsylvania where Neil's extended family lived and were married there. After retiring from teaching and Neil's job they headed south again and settled in Leesburg. Neil passed away in 2012. Joan continued to live there until her death.



Joan is survived by many friends and family. Neil had two children that she was close to, Cyndi Collingwood and Mark Marshall. She is also survived by her sister, Marlys Shearer; brother, Frank Pixley; and two nieces, Anne Baldwin and Jill Taylor. We all loved her dearly.



Her wish was to be buried by Neil in Pennsylvania. Thanks to all who were concerned and cared about her in her final days. A special thank you to her niece Beth Ann Makufka who was such a help to her when she was in need. Published in The Courier Express on May 10, 2019

