JoAnn Jewell Clontz, age 78, of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.

Born on March 19, 1940, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Angelo L. and Julia Rose (Woznicki) Ruby.

She retired from Owens Illinois after 29 years of service.

JoAnn was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed scrapbooking and playing Bingo. Most importantly, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three sons, Donald E. Jewell and his wife Tammy, Joseph T. Jewell and his wife Debbie, and James M. Jewell, all of DuBois, PA; one daughter, Karen Hoover and her husband Michael of Falls Creek, PA; one brother, Larry Ruby of Anita, PA; one sister, Nancy Bartleson of Amherst, NH; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and her companion, Kenneth "Digger" Douglas.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra L. Jewell and one grandson, Christopher Jewell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Falls Creek, PA, with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be at Luthersburg Union Cemetery, Luthersburg, PA.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, 205 Taylor Ave., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

