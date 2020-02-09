|
Joanne Ellen Peterson, 74, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, during the early morning hours of Monday, February 3, 2020.
She was born on October 24, 1945, to the late John E. and Edna Mable (Elder) Peterson in Jamestown, N.Y. Joanne graduated from Central Catholic High School with the class of 1963. She worked at Jefferson Manufacturing for many years, and through their transition into Rolo Jenson Manufacturing. Joanne loved her homebody lifestyle and all the activities that came with it including playing cards and watching TV. Even though she enjoyed staying in she also loved to travel to her family's homes and gatherings, as well as on vacation with her family. Joanne loved her family and always made herself available to help care for her nieces and nephews, to which she was an aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt.
Joanne is survived by two brothers, Jon Ed (Diana) Peterson of Kissimmee, Fla., Jerome E. "Rocky" (Alice) Peterson of DuBois, Pa.; and one sister, Joette E. "Jodi" (Gary) Zimmerman of Brookville, Pa.
In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by two nieces, Autumn Zimmerman, Susan Huskins; one nephew-in-law, Michael O'Connor; one great nephew, Gage Zimmerman; one brother, James Peterson; and one sister-in-law, Vivian Peterson.
A celebration of Joanne and her life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made in her name to any charity that supports the research and treatment of cancer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 9, 2020