JoEarlene Harris, age 93, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born on June 6, 1925, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel (Pifer) Rayburg.
In June of 1949 she married Henry Harris. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1999.
JoEarlene worked for 20 years as a licensed practical nurse at the DuBois Hospital. She also worked for six years as a private duty nurse for the Hahne family.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Reynoldsville and the Reynoldsville Women's Club. She loved to go to the Reynoldsville Foundry.
JoEarlene is survived by a son, Joel Harris and his wife Tammi of Reynoldsville, PA; three grandchildren, Chad Adamson and his wife Dana, Shaun Adamson and his wife Roxy and Torri Claycomb; and six great-grandchildren: Hannah, Brylinn, Kinsley, Zoey, Alexis and Olivia.
As per JoEarlene's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to The Reynoldsville Foundry, 45 West Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 158951 and/or The Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 25, 2019