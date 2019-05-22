Joel A. Volansky, 47, DuBois, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Born May 23, 1971, in DuBois, he was the beloved son of Joe and Beverly Volansky. They survive. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Lynette) Volansky, DuBois, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Joel graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1990. He earned a degree in radiology from Armstrong County Hospital. Joel was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and the Registry of Radiologic Technologists. He earned his MRI certification. As a gifted athlete at DAHS, Joel scored 1152 career points in boys' basketball, setting the boys' record as the most points ever scored in an athlete's career.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Howard and Amelia "Minnie" Bailey and Adam and Helen Volansky, as well as his uncle, Thomas Volansky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Parish in DuBois with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to the DASD Athletic Department, 500 Liberty Blvd., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on May 22, 2019