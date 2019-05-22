Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel A. Volansky. View Sign Service Information Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2934 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Parish DuBois , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joel A. Volansky, 47, DuBois, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Born May 23, 1971, in DuBois, he was the beloved son of Joe and Beverly Volansky. They survive. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Lynette) Volansky, DuBois, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Joel graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1990. He earned a degree in radiology from Armstrong County Hospital. Joel was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and the Registry of Radiologic Technologists. He earned his MRI certification. As a gifted athlete at DAHS, Joel scored 1152 career points in boys' basketball, setting the boys' record as the most points ever scored in an athlete's career.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Howard and Amelia "Minnie" Bailey and Adam and Helen Volansky, as well as his uncle, Thomas Volansky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Parish in DuBois with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to the DASD Athletic Department, 500 Liberty Blvd., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at Joel A. Volansky, 47, DuBois, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.Born May 23, 1971, in DuBois, he was the beloved son of Joe and Beverly Volansky. They survive. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen (Lynette) Volansky, DuBois, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Joel graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1990. He earned a degree in radiology from Armstrong County Hospital. Joel was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and the Registry of Radiologic Technologists. He earned his MRI certification. As a gifted athlete at DAHS, Joel scored 1152 career points in boys' basketball, setting the boys' record as the most points ever scored in an athlete's career.He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Howard and Amelia "Minnie" Bailey and Adam and Helen Volansky, as well as his uncle, Thomas Volansky.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Parish in DuBois with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to the DASD Athletic Department, 500 Liberty Blvd., DuBois, PA 15801.Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com. Published in The Courier Express on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close