Joel Edward Bundy, 58, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
On July 9, 1982, he married Barbara Ann Frantz Bundy. She survives.
Joel is also survived by two daughters, Sara Ann Bundy of DuBois, PA and Rebecca Ann Thumma and her husband, William; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Allison.
Joel was a lifelong logger and loved being in the woods. Following teaching as a paraprofessional at Jeff Tech Lumbering, Joel was the owner /operator of J.E.B Hauling with his log truck.
He loved spending time with the center of his world, his family, where he was lovingly known, once as Dad, and now and forever as Papa.
He enjoyed being a "self-proclaimed" comedian to everyone, but was lovingly told by his family not to quit his day job.
Joel was an avid mechanic and could fix anything. He loved working on Sara's monster truck and was her biggest fan.
Joel enjoyed hunting, blacksmithing, wood working, and he never gave up "playing in the dirt" making multiple small "strip jobs" with his skid steer across the family's properties.
He cherished and loved his Amish brothers, which grew into his second family.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his scholarship trust for his grandchildren to First Commonwealth Bank, c/o Rebecca Brubaker, 5 North Main St., DuBois, Pa 15801.
