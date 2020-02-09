Home

John A. Saunders


1942 - 2020
John A. Saunders Obituary
John A. Saunders, age 77, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 28, 1942, in Parma, Missouri, he was the son of the late Claude Saunders and Della Mae (Whitchurch) Jewell Saunders Clark.
On June 20, 1965, he married Nell A. (Bailey) Saunders. She survives.
John retired from Fairman Drilling and previous to that he had worked at Armagost Steel and as a self-employed over the road truck driver.
He was a member of the Brockway Rifle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling back home to Missouri.
John is survived by his children, Amanda D. Saunders of Union, S.C., John D. Saunders of DuBois, Pa., and Shane A. Saunders of Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother, Don Jewell of Falls Creek, Pa.; and one sister, Diane Knarr and her husband Denny of Troutville, Pa.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four sisters: Pat Saunders, Wilma Rio, June Randolph and Imogene Rochen; four brothers: Bob Saunders, Ed Saunders, Steve Clark and William Jewell; and stepfather, Harry Clark.
There will be no public visitation.
A private service will be held.
Burial will be in Ellington Memorial Park in Ellington, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DuBois Nursing Home, 212 South 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 9, 2020
