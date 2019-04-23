John B. Kruk, 79, passed away on Friday, 19 April 2019, in Lock Haven, PA. He was born in DuBois, PA, to the late John and Mary (Kaczor) Kruk on 22 June 1939.
John grew up in DuBois and graduated from DuBois High School in 1957. He received a degree in Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University prior to joining Piper Aircraft in 1961. In 1963 he joined the U.S. Army and served as a radio technician stationed at Bambergerhof, Germany. It was here he met his future wife, Helma Engel. John and Helma were married in Germany on 22 May 1965.
John and Helma made their home in Lock Haven, PA, where John worked for Piper until starting his own business, J. B. Kruk Electronics. He was an avid HAM Radio operator, photographer, coin collector, dog-lover, and member of the Lock Haven Elks. He was happiest spending time with his family and enjoying a good German beer. John was a beloved father, proud grandfather (Opa), and adoring husband, who will be missed deeply by all those who knew and loved him.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helma Kruk. He is survived by two daughters, Karina Gates of Orangeville, PA, and Jennifer Kruk of Fort Belvoir, VA; and three grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, and Jocelyn Gates, also of Orangeville.
The family would like to express their overwhelming gratitude to all the friends and family who provided prayers and loving support.
Viewing will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, and a Catholic Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, 25 April 2019, both held at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be donated to the .
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 23, 2019