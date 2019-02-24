Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Bernard Shea, 88, of Fairview Ave., Punxsutawney, died peacefully at his home on February 21st. Born January 31, 1931 in Olean, NY, he was raised in McKean County, Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed the hunting and fishing afforded to the Allegheny National Forest area.

February 16th marked the 67th wedding anniversary to his wife, Dora E. (Pentz), she survives. He is survived by four children, John Martin, (Ronda) of Summerfield, FL, Karen Watson, (Tom), of Rochester, NY, Michael (Marci) of Waynesboro, PA and Patrick (Jaralyn) of Punxsutawney, 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Shea in 1939; his mother, Helen Sweeney Shea, in 2002; his brother, Thomas, a Vietnam veteran, in 1972; and an infant daughter, Jane.

John started working shortly after his father died when he was 8 years old delivering newspapers to help support his widowed mother and younger brother. He attended the Coyne Electrical school in Chicago and was very involved in helping roll out digital switching technology for the telephone industry and oversaw the team installing the first AT&T 5ESS switch in the nation in Bradford, PA.

John retired in 1987 with 37 years service with AT&T/Bell of Pennsylvania, where he served in several positions, lastly as Manager of Switching Services in DuBois, PA. The Sheas resided in Punxsutawney, Kane, New Castle and DuBois, with the previous 25 years wintering in Florida.

John was always proud of his service to the Kane, PA Fire Department where he served for about 20 years in roles such as Rescue Chief, Assistant Fire Chief and President of the Fire Association. He worked to help consolidate Kane's Fire Department into one station. He was involved in the rescue and recovery efforts of Allegheny Airlines Flights 736 & 737 of 1968 that crashed at the Bradford airport. He was a former President of the

He was a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council. During his scouting tenure six of his scouts achieved the Boy Scouts highest honor by achieving their Eagle Scout rank, including his son John Martin. He oversaw the Council's trips to Philmont New Mexico to the National Scout Ranch.

John served terms as a Treasure Lake Property Owner's Association board of director and worked as the Director of Operations there post-retirement. John was instrumental in the original group of 6 that started the Tri County Church in DuBois and in his later years was active in the Church of God denomination. His family were all involved in Whitehall Camp of Emlenton. A private memorial service will be held later.

The loss of Mr. Shea will be borne deeply by his entire family, especially his loving wife, four children, 13 grandchildren and 28-great grandchildren.

