1/1
John C. Cramer
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John C. Cramer, 99, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center.

John was born on July 21, 1921, in Reynoldsville, PA to the late Reed and Helen O'Donnell Cramer. He married Joan McKillop on June 29, 1941, in Hancock, MD. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2012.

He was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School, class of 1939. After graduation John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an underwater welder in the Philippines during World War II.

John worked at and was a former partner at Teig & Co., and then was a consultant for Robinson's Wallpaper. He served as General Manager for the Titusville OC&T for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church.

John served on city council for a number of years, as well as the Chamber of Commerce where he was past president, Oil Region Alliance, Friends of the Railroad, Crawford County Tourism, and was a member of the Titusville Lions Club, where he was past president, and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, where they visited all 50 states, camping, hiking, and working with others.

John is survived by three children, Jone C. Reagle and husband Terol of Titusville, Kay J. Cobb and husband Hugh of Alexandria, VA, and Jackie J. Cramer of Titusville; three grandchildren, Teri Lynne Mehaffie of Camp Hill, Susan Ireland of Palm Harbor, FL, and Wendy Munro of Callander, Scotland; four great grandchildren, Kathryn Mehaffie, Kathy Sweezey and husband Brett, Chloe and Cassie Garland; a sister Mary Schuckers of Emporium, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Reed Cramer, Jr., and two sisters, Doris Songer and Donna Galford.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling, officiating.

Interment will be at Reynoldsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad 117 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Alzheimer's Association 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr. suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc
303 N Washington St
Titusville, PA 16354
(814) 827-2631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved