John "Jack" Donald Carlson, passed away surrounded by family at his home on January 13, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1931, in Reynoldsville, to the late David E. and Flora (Ruddock) Carlson.
He graduated from Reynoldsville High School in 1950. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 555th MP Company in Korea for two years. On October 29, 1954, he married the love of his life, Laura Ann Henery, and from that day forward they were rarely apart. Laura passed away July 25, 2014. Jack was a lifetime member of Sandy Township Station 37 Fire Department, the Scottish Rite Free and Accepted Masons 32nd degree, the Coudersport Consistory, and the American Legion. Jack was employed by the B&O Railroad as a railroad police officer, a general laborer for BF Goodrich, and finished his working years as a truck driver for Ward Trucking before his retirement in 1992. More than anything else in life, he was most proud of his family and was a constant source of strength for all of them. He was a member of the DuBois First Baptist Church for years and more recently attended the DuBois Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He enjoyed visiting his family camp in Sinnemahoning and viewing the wildlife surrounding it.
Jack is survived by four children, Mark Carlson and wife, Nancy, Sykesville, Helen McKendree and husband, Dallas, Brockway, Tim Carlson and wife, Mary, Troutville, and Scott Carlson and wife, Karen, Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Christy Weaver and husband, Kenneth, Reynoldsville, Lisa Snider and partner, Gerald Hoak, Troutville, Corey Tost and wife, Keri, Glenmora, LA, David Carlson and partner, Arley Urton, Williamsport, Daniel Carlson, Elizabethtown, and Autumn Carlson, Troutville, as well as five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, David Carlson, Florida.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, son, Donald, grandson, Glenn, and siblings, Willis, Robert, Grace, and Marjorie.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic service beginning at 5:45 p.m. and Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in DuBois. Following the visitation on Friday, a funeral service will be at from the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Ward officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Reynoldsville Veteran's Memorial Fund, the , or to a .
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 15, 2020