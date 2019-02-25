Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Jack" Proesl. View Sign



He was born July 10, 1930, in St. Marys, son of the late Joseph and Ruth Taylor Proesl. Jack was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1949. He was a retired part owner of Penn Metal Stamping and was a progressive tool and die machinist. Anyone who knew Jack was familiar with his involvement in the carbon industry.

In 1952 in Dothan, AL, Jack married Christine Grooms, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Karen (Chris)

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert "Bob" and Howard "Howdy" Proesl.

Jack was a devoted high school athlete, but telling his children often, he should have spent more time in the classroom and less time on the football field. After graduation, Jack worked on the construction of the East Branch Dam. He was a Veteran of the United States

Jack was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club. He traveled to Canada and the western states to hunt and fish, and in 1971, he received the Pennsylvania Triple Trophy Award. Jack was also a proficient carpenter, reconstructing and remodeling the family home of four generations.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating. An Honor Guard service will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail, 168 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Jack's family would like to thank Dr. Baker and the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice staff.

