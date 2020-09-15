John E. "Jiggs" Seary, 85, of DuBois, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home. He was born January 08, 1935 in Helvetia, PA, the son of the late John & Julia (Narvey) Seary. He married Ethel M. (Scull) Seary on February 19, 1955; she survives in DuBois.
He was a "1953" graduate of Sandy HS. He was in the US Army from 1955 till 1957 and then Army reserves until 1963. While in the service he was stationed in Germany. John worked for the B&O railroad in DuBois for many years. He then went to work for Fisher Tank Company as a boiler maker and retired after 33yrs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, he loved his weekend rides to Sinnemahoning, was a member of May Hollow Sportsmen's and a life member of the Pulaski Club. His family was his life, and he was very fond of his little town of Helvetia. He loved the Polka Party and attended many Polka dance events.
John was Catholic by faith and a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Church.
In addition to his wife, "Jiggs" leaves behind seven children, Paula (Mark) Strishock, Richard Seary, Brandyn (Mona) Seary, Annette (Greg) Murray, Lynn (Jim) Luther, Michele (Rick) Lanzoni all of DuBois and Bob (Lori) Seary of Sligo, PA, thirteen grandchildren, Mark (Kristy) Strishock, jr., Jessica (Matt) Swisher, Jenna (Drew) Nedzinski, Stephanie (Jonathan) Weber, Rachel & Rebecca Seary, Ryan (Fresh) Guthridge, Landyn and Bransyn Luther, Darren and Eric Seary, Morgan and Lucas Lanzoni, ten great-grandchildren, a sister Donna Summer of Pittsburgh, a brother Ron Seary of DuBois, an aunt Catherine Nedza of DuBois and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.