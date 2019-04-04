John Gordon Smith, age 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
He was born on March 28, 1947 to the late Harry Albert and Martha Lucile (Foulkrod) Smith in Brookville, PA.
He graduated from the Brookville Area High School.
He retired from the PA Department of Transportation after thirty years of service.
In accordance with John's wishes, his services will remain private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.
