John Henry Esposito, 85, of P.O. Box 66, Brockway, PA, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois, following a three month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family as he was anointed and called home to our Lord.
He has born on October 21, 1934, at home in Brockway, PA. John was the son of Frank and Millie (Provenzano) Esposito. On July 23, 1955, he married Geraldine, "Jerry", Johnson of Ridgway, PA, at St. Leo's in Ridgway. She was his "Blonde Bomber" and they celebrated 65 years of marriage this past July.
John was a man with many diverse interests. He loved sports, especially the Pirates, Steelers, and Nittany Lions. He was a leader, a business man, a legendary musician, but above all an intense family man.
His favorite sport was baseball, which he played shortstop as Brockway HS formed a new team for the sport in 1950. He then played for Penn State DuBois as they formed a new team in 1954. After leaving Penn State, he played for the Brockway Federation team and was the only player named to the league All-Star Team. As a bowler he was known as "Mr. 600" for his propensity of bowling over that score for three games. He loved playing golf and was an intense hunter.
He began his business career after attending Penn State DuBois for two years and began working at Paris Manufacturing Company, where he worked his way to Executive Vice-President. Upon resigning from Paris Manufacturing in 1969, he purchased the Terrace Motel. He and his family owned and ran the motel for 20 years. He also went into construction as Esposito Contracting for the next 25 years. During this time he constructed numerous homes in the tri-county area, as well as a church in Penfield, the St. Tobias Educational Center, an addition to the Historical Society building, and developed and built a majority of the homes in the beautiful Pine Acres Development.
He was recognized as a leader when elected the president of his senior class in 1952 and in the ensuing years served on numerous committees and boards. He served as a team usher captain over 40 years at St. Tobias Church. He served on the Brockway Planning Commission and was elected chairman , 43 years as chairman of the Jefferson County Housing Authority, was elected the first President of the newly founded Brockway Kiwanis Club in 1965 and later led the club out of Kiwanis into the newly founded independent Kaimanns. He then joined the Blase Development patnership and became the managing partner during which time he helped develop the former Brockway Glass office building into a health facility, including a personal care home, the first senior in department apartments, brought physical therapy to Brockway for the first time, and brought in a new medical facility which is now part of Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was a musician that was the solo saxiphone player for the 17 piece band formed for the 4th of July celebrations in Brockway for many years, as well as The Show Will Go On in DuBois, and many years for St. Michael's, Christ the King, St. Franicis, and the Clearfield Senior banquets. He played over 65 years in local bands and spent countless hours in entertaining seniors at personal care and nursing homes. For all of his efforts, he was awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award by President Barrack Obama in 2011.
Above all, he was a devoted family man who loved his wife Jerry, and his precious five daughters, Cheryl, Denise, Michele, Constance, and Jacqueline, his 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren without exception. To John, nothing that occurred during his lifetime was more important to him than his family.
John is survived by his wife Jerry and five daughters: Cheryl (George)Tamburlin, Dee Dee Carlini (Steve Pinge), Mickey (Chris) Rhed, Connie (Jon) Martini, Jackie (Rick) Anderson. In addition, he is survived by siblings Richard and Patty Esposito, grandchildren, including: Michael, Lyndsey, Miranda, Amy, Brittany, Cassie, Kristi, Maria, Caitlin, Rachael, Cody, and great-grandchildren Elijah, Lillie, Dominic, Saje, Ariana, Mckenzie, Jayla, Kayson, Monroe, Kenley, Myla, and one coming in December.
John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Gerald, Theresa, Connie, Geraldine, Josephine, Francis, and Anna. Due to Governor Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Visitation will be Friday, October 16 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Interment will follow at St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Area Ambulance Association, Hahne Cancer Center, or a charity of the donor's choice
