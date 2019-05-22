Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ivan "J.I." Ross. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Ivan "J.I." Ross, age 35, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

He was born on December 11, 1983, in Brookville PA. He attended the Brookville High School with the class of 2003 and he also attended classes at Jeff Tech. He was a skilled welder and previously held positions with Rescar Inc., in DuBois PA, and Utilities and Industries in Reynoldsville, PA. Most recently he has been working as a Union Laborer. He had previously attended the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church and enjoyed occasionally going to the Fireman's Club in Brookville. J.I. loved to travel and he had the opportunity to go many places throughout the country with the Union. He was a very caring, positive, and funny person. He was selfless, always putting others needs before his own. He was also very active, athletic, and loved being outdoors riding his motorcycle, four-wheeling, fishing, and many other activities. He enjoyed shooting guns, wearing D.C. shoes, swimming, and more than all these things, he loved his children. He loved spending time with them, calling them, having fun with them and mentoring them. He also loved his dog Chief.

J.I. is survived by his two children, Riley Madison Ross and Hayden Connor Ross; their mother, Andrea Marie Ross; his mother, Jean Anne Becker; his father, Roger John Ross; and his brother, Richard Ross.

J.I. is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Rizzo, who he was very close to.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 1 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Joni Williams. Final interment will take place at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.

