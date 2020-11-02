1/
John J "Jack" Rokosky
1940 - 2020

John J. "Jack" Rokosky, 80, a resident of Christ the King Manor and formerly of Falls Creek, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born May 24, 1940, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Thompson) Rokosky.

On January 9, 1960, he married Sharon (Lockwood) Rokosky in Hazen. She survives.

Jack graduated from the DuBois Area High School. He was employed by Jackson China for 12 years and was a self-employed masonry contractor for 35 years. Jack was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles and a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club. He was an avid gun collector and loved spending time with his children, especially his grandchildren who were his whole life. Jack was Methodist by faith.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two children, Randy A. Rokosky, Brockway, and Jackie L. (Daniel) Walker, Reynoldsville; two grandchildren, Stefany Lynn Walker and her significant other, Shiloh Buchleitner, and Ryan Daniel (Emily) Walker; three siblings, Robert Rokosky, Michigan, Joy Pearce, DuBois, and Connie Kraynak, DuBois, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Glen Benninger.

A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of Jack's family with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
