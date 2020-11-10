John J. Spinda, Jr., 89, of DuBois, PA formerly of Raceland, KY died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the home of his son Bernard.
Born on December 27, 1930 in DuBois, PA he was the son of the late John J. and Frances (Prassalek) Spinda, Sr.
On June 13, 1953, he married Evelyn V. (Baum) Spinda. She preceded him in death on July 23, 1996.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during the Korean War.
John retired as a carman from the CSX Railroad in Kentucky after 42 years of service. He also worked for the B & O Railroad in DuBois, PA.
He was graduate of DuBois Area High School where he played football. John was a member of the Polish Citizens Club, Eagles & the former Lithuanian Club. He loved gardening and enjoyed watching all sports. Above all, he loved his family and his cat Bright Eyes.
John is survived by his children; (Diann Strebel of Villa Hills, KY, John Spinda, III of Montville, OH, Bernard Spinda of DuBois, PA, Carolyn Coffee of Stow, OH, Joyce Chick & her husband Joe of DuBois, PA, Yvonne May of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Suzanne Faulkner of Columbus, OH), 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
John was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Jean F. Rose) and numerous brothers and sisters.
Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.