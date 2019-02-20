Rev. John Jack Hartman, 80, Reynoldsville, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois. He was born February 4, 1939, in Blossburg, PA, son of the late Joseph Leo and Nina Mae (Johnson) Hartman. He was married to Delores J. (Williams) Hartman; she preceded him in death Feb. 9, 2018.
John Jack is survived by five children: Nancy J. Smith of DuBois, Bonita L. (Mike) Vetter of DuBois, Marsha E. Delp of Falls Creek, Faith A. Hartman and partner Benjamin J. Cramer of Reynoldsville, and John J. (Brenda L.) Hartman of Shermansdale; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
John Jack attended Galeton High and then Transylvania Bible School a school of Christian Ministry for two years. Religion and love for God and his family was his life.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was also preceded in death by a daughter Shirley A. Barton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will follow on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Colgan officiating.
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and donations can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 20, 2019